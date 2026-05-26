Kevin Durant's All-NBA Selection Proves His Long-Term Worth to the Rockets

Uncertainty surrounds the Houston Rockets' offseason, and as daunting as that may seem, if there's one bit of relief, it's Kevin Durant. That might not resonate with a certain group of fans, but he is still one of the best players in the NBA amid what could he the final chapter of his career.

There's no telling when Durant will retire, but at 37 years old, it's certainly a topic of conversation right now. The Rockets brought him in last summer to relieve the young core of that late-season pressure and add offense to Ime Udoka's defensive-oriented system. Given the circumstances, Durant did that.

The former MVP and two-time champion was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Sunday, along with Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson. He received 72 second-team votes, the third-most of any of the 15 All-NBA players.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 Kia All-NBA Team.



The complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7NbX05bwr2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 24, 2026

Even though this season ended disappointingly with another first-round exit, the Rockets should walk away from 2025-26 knowing that Durant is the win-now piece they need to contend for the next few years.

Analytically speaking, his 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game came on incredible efficiency, as he shot 52% from the field, 41% from three-point range and 87% from the free-throw line. But even the eye test backs his case as the most talented bucket-getter in NBA history, able to generate points from anywhere on the court. He is the definition of a three-level scorer.

The Rockets are already involved in numerous trade rumors regarding stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and many others. The question is whether they actually go for it, and the follow-up would then be who they sacrifice.

Antetokounmpo is the only name Houston should move Durant for, if the organization even has to trade the Slim Reaper. If the Rockets are major players in the trade market this offseason, the focus should be on pairing Durant with another star to balance the offensive gravity and add a championship pedigree to the rotation.

Houston can give up names within the young core and still have a future. Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. highlight the group, while Tari Eason will enter restricted free agency. The Rockets also have seven first-round picks from 2027 to 2032.

His contract only has one guaranteed season left with a player option for 2027-28, but Durant's first year in Houston proves what we already know. The Rockets have their big name, but if there's another on the way, Durant shouldn't be the sacrifice.