Kevin Durant Questions Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as International Star

International stars are dominating the landscape of the NBA, so much so that the annual All-Star Game changed its format to reflect an increase in global representation. The selections for Team World included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a member of the Canadian men’s national basketball team. He was part of Canada’s 2024 Summer Olympics campaign, which resulted in a quarterfinal elimination by France.

Though the majority of his childhood was spent in Canada, he relocated to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee for high school in 2015. He then went on to play collegiate basketball at Kentucky.

While Gilgeous-Alexander has a strong connection to his place of birth, he progressed through the traditional NCAA-to-NBA pathway. In an interview with Boardroom, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant questioned Gilgeous-Alexander’s status as an international star.

"You look at Shai, is he an international player? His pipeline into being an NBA player came from the American system. Where'd he go to college? Where'd he go to high school?"

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before the start of game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Formidable Opponent

Whether or not he fits the traditional mold of an international player, Gilgeous-Alexander is undeniably a superstar presence in the league. Last season, he averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists over 68 games.

Led by Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a league-high 64-18 record last season. The franchise was eliminated in the Western Conference Finals, though there are high expectations for another deep playoff run in 2027.

As the Rockets look to continue evaluating their position in the league, most recently finishing as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City will be one of the top challenges in the conference. The Thunder defeated Houston 2-1 in regular-season matchups.

As Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, and Ajay Mitchell all have yet to turn 30 years old, the Thunder have the potential to dominate the Western Conference for years to come. The 37-year-old Durant is a bit of an outlier in the long-term plans, but Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson could also solidify the Rockets as playoff locks for numerous seasons.

Overall, while there are fragments of an under-the-radar rivalry between the Rockets and Thunder, it may become more prominent toward the latter part of the decade. There are many bright spots as training camp draws near, such as Durant’s efficient scoring and Fred VanVleet’s return, but the Thunder are still a significant obstacle to reaching an NBA championship.