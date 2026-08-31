Kevin Durant Reacts to Jalen Brunson’s $113 Million Sacrifice

In June, the New York Knicks captured their first NBA title in over five decades. New York’s championship-winning core featured NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, center Karl-Anthony Towns, and forwards OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

Prior to the 2024-2025 season, Brunson signed a team-friendly four-year, $156 million contract extension with the franchise. He was eligible to earn an additional $113 million, though the discount provided more flexibility to New York’s front office in roster building.

Brunson’s discount ultimately made room for Towns, Bridges, and Anunoby. There is an argument to be made that New York doesn’t go on to defeat the San Antonio Spurs without freeing up the additional cap space.

In an interview with Boardroom, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant shared his thoughts on Brunson's $100 million sacrifice.

"I don't think I would have been advised to do that. I would have gotten talked out of it. I probably would have been like, 'All right, I'm cool with it.' I'd have sat down and talked to all my people like I usually do, Rich, all my friends. Like, 'What? Are you serious? Why do you need to take that risk when this dude's a billionaire?'"

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks during a ceremony at New York City Hall after the championship parade. Brunson was the finals MVP. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract Negotiations

Prior to his latest contract extension, Brunson averaged a career-high 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game over 77 games. As the 29-year-old guard is arguably in his prime years, this decision could be viewed as a major gamble, especially with the expectation of leading a franchise that has had historic postseason shortcomings.

While Durant took a $30 million pay cut when signing a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Rockets last year, the 37-year-old is at a different stage in his playing career. The 16-time All-Star has already accumulated over $500 million in earnings, giving him the option to prioritize maintaining a championship window over maximizing financial gain.

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over 78 games. Playing alongside two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and defensive specialist Amen Thompson, there are high hopes for the Rockets to finish with a third-straight 50+ win season.

Although Houston’s front office is able to keep its core together for the upcoming season, anticipated contract negotiations with Amen Thompson in October could complicate the situation. Thompson has the potential to earn his first All-Star selection in 2027. Like Brunson, Durant’s sacrifice is substantial in this regard.