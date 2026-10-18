This weekend, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia exchanged words over social media. The interaction started after Ishbia expressed that he has learned how to establish a clearer team culture since Durant’s departure in 2025.

Ishbia’s interview with CNBC seemed to have struck a nerve with Durant, considering that the 16-time All-Star could not lead the Suns to a Western Conference Finals appearance during his more than two-season stint with the team. His last attempt in Phoenix ended in a first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On his X account, Ishbia expressed that his recent interview was taken out of context.

“You obviously didn’t watch the clip. Didn’t blame you @Kdtrey5, but am happy with the culture we are building here in Phoenix. We got the right guys and right focus now and are excited for this season. Good luck this season in Houston.”

Durant replied with a jab.

“U should be giving Thanks every chance u get. You don’t have to pay me an absurd amount of money to play for another team.”

U should be giving Thanks every chance u get. You don’t have to pay me an absurd amount of money to play for another team. https://t.co/LpARNK5LWr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2026

Durant's response can be interpreted as a reference to former Suns teammate Bradley Beal. Phoenix waived Beal in 2025 after ongoing injuries, with the franchise determining that he was no longer a fit.

Beal agreed to give up approximately $13.9 million of the roughly $110 million remaining on his contract to facilitate a buyout. He then signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

A New Chapter

The 38-year-old Durant is still performing at the level of a franchise star. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.

While Durant’s first year with the Houston Rockets ended in a first-round exit, the franchise seems to be headed on an upward trajectory. With Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson continuing to raise their respective ceilings, as well as Fred VanVleet returning to the starting lineup, there are hopes for Houston to improve upon its 52-30 record.

In addition to Sengun and Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason are all key contributors to Houston’s young core. Although the potential of Durant’s surrounding cast is strong, the Rockets have yet to see a turnaround in significant team success.

Overall, the upcoming season will be a chance for Durant to shut down ongoing criticisms about contributing to a winning culture, while Houston’s youth can prove that they are among the Western Conference's top contenders.