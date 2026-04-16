Rockets vs Lakers NBA Playoffs History, Previous Matchups and Results

The Houston Rockets will face the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the more enticing first round matchups in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. These are two big name franchises with two of the greatest players in the game currently playing for them in Lebron James for the Lakers and Kevin Durant for the Rockets.

With that being said, there's a reason why this series will be heavily watched. The Lakers are in the playoffs for the fourth straight season and the sixth time in the last seven years. This is the Rockets' second straight playoff appearance.

The Lakers are looking for their first playoff series win since 2023 while the Rockets are trying to do that for the first time since the 2020 bubble season. Both teams are dealing with injuries in different capacities. The Rockets' situation hasn't changed with both Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams out for the season while the Lakers' injury issues are actively changing.

Luka Doncic is expected to rejoin the team on Friday, but his return to game action is still unknown. Austin Reaves will be unavailable this series. It poses a unique matchup for both teams. The Lakers won the regular season series 2-1 after winning back-to-back games in Houston earlier in March. Doncic was key in both those games with 36 and 40 points, and the Lakers will miss the NBA's leading scorer against KD and the Rockets at least early in the series.

Previous Playoff History

Sep 12, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives the ball around Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half of game five of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

These two teams have faced each other in nine previous playoff series, with the last one being in 2020. That was the last time the Rockets made the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers and the Rockets have played 40 playoff games total and the Lakers lead the all-time series 24-16.

In terms of playoff series, the Lakers have won six out of the nine. The last time the Rockets beat the Lakers in a playoff series was 1996. Houston has lost four straight against the Lake Show.

2020 Bubble Playoff Series: Lakers Won 4-1

It started off great for the Rockets as they won Game One 112-97. James Harden and Russell Westbrook were the star duo for Houston and they combined for 60 as Harden scored 36. Eric Gordon added 23. The small ball lineup did not deliver the rest of the way against Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Danny Green and company as the Lakers took control the rest of the way.

2009 Western Semis: Lakers Won 4-3

The Rockets won the first game again, but it went back and forth the rest of the way. The Lakers were led by Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, while the Rockets had Luis Scola, Aaron Brooks, and Shane Battier among others. The Lakers won Game Seven and ended up winning the NBA Finals with Bryant as Finals MVP.

The Last Time The Rockets Won

The two teams met each other five times in the first round in 2004, 1999, 1996 and 1991 and 1990. The Lakers dominated in 2004 and 1999 with gentleman's sweeps after the Rockets won the 1996 matchup 3-1. Houston did not have home court, but still won Game One on the road. Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and Robert Horry led the Rockets in the series while Magic Johnson came off the bench for the Lakers. The Rockets won Game Three and closed it out in Game Four thanks to 17 points from Kenny Smith as well.

Cedric Ceballos, Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones were names in the Lakers starting lineup. The Lakers easily went by the Rockets in 1991 and 1990 with a 3-0 and 3-1 series win respectfully.

Rockets Started Off Well vs Lakers

The Rockets won the first two playoff series against the Lakers in 1981 (2-1) and the famous series in 1986.

The 1986 Western Conference Finals was a special one for the Rockets as they shockingly upset the Lakers in just five games. After losing the first one, the Rockets ripped off four straight wins, including two at LA to head to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history.

The Rockets were led by Ralph Sampson and a young Hakeem Olajuwon against a mighty Lakers team with Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy.

Olajuwon put up 40, 35 and 30 in the final three games while Sampson added 29 in Game Four on the road to stun the Lakers.

The latest edition, the 10th playoff series between the Lakers and Rockets in 2026 is expected to have fireworks.