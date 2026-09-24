Marcus Smart: Defense Gets You on the Court

On Tuesday, the Houston Rockets open the 2026-27 season with their media day at the Toyota Center.

That means players such as Kevin Durant, and newly signed players such as former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanović get the chance to address the media for the first time this season.

During Smart availability, he was asked how Patrick Beverley, Tony Allen, and himself were prolific scorers entering the NBA, but how can they flip the switch and become one of the best defensive players in the league?

“[That’s]a good one. First, you must be able to humble yourself and understand, all those players you just named were great scorers coming into the league. Myself included, I was a pretty good scorer coming into the league. But you come into the league and everybody's a great scorer, a pretty good scorer, and now it's only one ball. Not everybody can do that. So, you must find what that team needs from you to be able to say, 'Hey, let me get on the court. I can show what I have offensively just by getting on the court,” said Smart.

“A lot of kids now don't understand this: it's the defense that gets you on the court, because they already have guys who can score the ball. They know you can score the ball, but they need somebody to go out there and do the dirty work. We all know the dirty work, not a lot of people want to do it. The supply for it is very low, but the demand is high. And to be able to come in and see him take that role, adapt to it, and now look where he's one of the best defensive players in this league at the age that he's at, one of the most upcoming rising stars in this league because of that, now he gets to show his whole package. But he started by understanding, humbling himself, and adapting to the program.”

When asked if he’s excited about enhancing that as well?

“For sure, for sure. That's what I'm here for. Whatever I can do to help this team, not just through my actions, but with my leadership as well,” Smart added.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here from the Lakers

This offseason, Smart signed a two-year deal worth $13 million, according to SI. After spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers following a buyout from the Washington Wizards and signed a two-year deal worth 11 million. Smart would elect to use his player option to leave the Lakers earlier this summer to join the Rockets.

Of course, the deal allows Smart to reunite with Ime Udoka, who won the Defensive Player of the Year in Udoka's system when the two were in Boston. Before Smart achieved that award, former Celtics guard Gary Payton won the award during the 1996 season, while leading the Seattle Supersonics to the NBA Finals, but came up short against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.