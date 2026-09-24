Coach Ime Udoka Believes Rockets Are Being Overlooked

The Houston Rockets have serious potential to break through as true contenders in the Western Conference. The Rockets could not capitalize on a 52-win regular season finish, being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but momentum is pushing toward next season.

At media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka suggested that the team is being overlooked from a league-wide perspective.

“Yeah I would say [the Rockets are being overlooked]. We played on opening night last year, we played on Christmas last year. So that says it.”

The 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day are the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors.

Despite missing out on the holiday slate, Houston will still have its chance to perform for a national audience. With 21 nationally televised games, the Rockets are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eleventh-most next season.

The Rockets’ Upside

With the Rockets’ training camp beginning this week, there should be a sense of optimism surrounding this year’s roster. The lineup is at a unique intersection, where its young core is maturing and veteran stars can still perform at a high level.

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still considered to be an elite performer in the NBA. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games, earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

Behind Durant, Alperen Sengun is developing into one of the top playmaking centers in the league. The two-time All-Star averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games.

Showing progress from year to year, Amen Thompson has the potential to develop into a franchise cornerstone for the team. After finishing in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting for the second consecutive year, he signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension.

Houston’s backcourt depth was an area of concern in 2025, though Fred VanVleet is set to return from a season-ending ACL injury. The 32-year-old point guard is expected to bring veteran leadership to the court.

Other notable names that could make an impact for the team include Reed Sheppard, Marcus Smart, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, Tari Eason, and Bruce Thornton. Udoka will have various possible rotations with the talent available.

Overall, the Rockets are arguably in a better position in terms of team strength than they were last year. Looking to bounce back from an early playoff elimination, Durant and his teammates have the means to elevate Houston’s ceiling in 2027.