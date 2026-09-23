Marcus Smart Explains Decision to Sign With Rockets

On Tuesday, the Houston Rockets had the opportunity to address the media for the first time this season. During his media availability, newly signed guard Marcus Smart was asked what exactly went into his decision to return home to Texas. He also played his high school ball at Edward S. Marcus High School and went 115–6 record and back-to-back Class 5A state titles under Danny Henderson. He would earn national recognition as a five-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American. He would go on to become a star player at Oklahoma State University.

For those of you that are not familiar with Smart, he is from Flower Mound, Texas, which is 30 to 40 minutes outside of Dallas. He is 4 hours away from home as a member of the Houston Rockets, which is 267 miles away.

“For me, it was about what's the best fit for me. What team can I go to that I know will help benefit not only me, but that I can benefit as well? Some of those key factors you mentioned, me being a Texas native, my familiarity with Ime [Udoka], and some of this coaching staff. I know what Ime [Udoka] brings mentality-wise, I know what he expects, and we've meshed together in the past. So, for me, that was a big factor,” said Smart.

“On top of that, this crew, this group we have here, like we said, bringing back guys like [Steven] Adam[S] and Fred [VanVlett]. And not only that, being able to see the growth and the journey we're on with these younger guys, understanding that with another year under their belt, that's just more experience and more IQ for them, which only helps us as a whole."

Later in the press conference, Smart was asked where he saw his role on the Rockets, to which he responded, "Whatever it needs to be. Right?

"I'm coming into a team that has been through the battles together. Have to earn their trust; obviously it's different. We have seen the guy, played against the guy, have him on your team to understand what everyone is talking about, and understand you are playing against him. To have him on the side, but my role is to come in and do what I can to help everybody be in the right spots help this team win."





The Houston Rockets play their first preseason game against their division rivals the Dallas Mavericks on Oct 9th in Dallas in Cotai, Macao at The Venetian Arena.