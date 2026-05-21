Mock Draft: Rockets Address Lack of Bench Depth in Second Round

The Houston Rockets' bench was a major issue during the 2025-26 NBA season. The Rockets' only viable scoring threat from the second unit was Reed Sheppard.

And he wasn't exactly consistent. By that same token, he also didn't receive consistent playing time from Rockets coach Ime Udoka, either.

Udoka prioritizes defense, hence his disinterest in a reunion with James Harden, despite his ability to fill most of Houston’s offensive needs. Sheppard's strengths aren't on the defensive end of the floor.

Houston will need to add a two-way player this summer who Udoka trusts. That player will need to have playmaking chops and outside shooting potential.

The Rockets could utilize the NBA Draft as a means of adding such a player, as they own two second-round draft picks in next month's draft. According to the latest mock draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Rockets could select Tennessee point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie with the 53rd pick -- Houston's final second round selection.

Wasserman's assessment is below:

"Despite measuring under 6'0" barefoot, Ja'Kobi Gillespie's 28 points during his first NBA Combine scrimmage highlighted enticing microwave shotmaking ability. Between his perimeter scoring firepower and playmaking at Tennessee, teams could picture an instant-offense guard to bring off the bench."

Gillespie brings instant offense to the table and can heat up quickly. He performed well during the combine earlier this month during 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Gillespie has a frame similar to Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet, as he's rather diminutive in stature, at least for NBA standards. Standing 6-foot even, teams will likely pass on him, due to his size (or lack thereof) and athleticism concerns.

He plays hard on both ends and has proven capable of being a knockdown outside shooter. To that point, he averaged 38.7 percent from deep during his sophomore (on 4.2 attempts) and 40.7 percent from deep as a junior (on 5.9 attempts).

This past season, his outside shooting proficiency slipped to 33.8 percent, but he launched 8.2 attempts. The Rockets could certainly use someone capable of launching threes on volume.

Gillespie does possess playmaking chops, averaging a career best 5.4 assists this past season, but can also thrive in catch-and-shoot situations.

Houston ranked dead last in bench scoring during the regular season, with just 27.6 points.

It's unknown whether the Rockets will keep their second-round draft picks or whether they will utilize them to add more proven players around the league, but regardless, they could use someone with Gillespie's player profile.

