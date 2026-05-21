Mock Trade: Rockets Land Trey Murphy from Pelicans

The Houston Rockets could go big game hunting this summer, for the second year in a row. Granted, Kevin Durant landed in their lap last summer, as he was available for a much lower cost than usual.

The Suns tanked Durant's value by making it known that they were looking to move him after their self-imposed implosion. The Rockets need more shot makers.

Well, consistent ones, that is. The Rockets have been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo of late. Well, actually, they've been linked to Antetokounmpo for years.

That path seems complicated. The asking price will certainly be steep, as someone will meet the Milwaukee Bucks' demands. There will be no shortage of suitors.

But even if Houston is able to pull it off, building around Antetokounmpo would be challenging, as the Rockets would have even less assets and draft capital after making such a move.

The Rockets may have to pivot and shift their focus elsewhere. Rockets media member Jackson Gatlin, who hosts Locked on Rockets, suggested a move for New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy.

Gatlin joined the Bradeaux and Will Show to explain.

"If you swapped out Jabari for Trey Murphy. Because Trey Murphy is an actual dead eye sniper.

Imagine all the shots that Jabari missed over the course of the season. Now slot in Trey Murphy taking all of those shots."

Gatlin continued.

"If I was Rafael Stone, I would heavily be considering blowing up the Pelicans and being like, 'I want Trey Murphy, what is it going to cost? How many picks do you want for me to swap Jabari for Trey Murphy?'

I think that one swap alone would elevate the ceiling of this Rockets team considerably for next season."

Let's draw up the framework of a deal.

Pelicans receive: Jabari Smith Jr., unprotected 2028 first-round pick (belonging to Houston), unprotected 2030 first-round pick (belonging to Houston)

Rockets receive: Trey Murphy

From a salary standpoint, a Smith for Murphy direct swap works. However, the Pelicans hold Murphy in high regard.

And rightfully so. It will take more than just Smith. In fact, the reporting at the trade deadline was that New Orleans was seeking three unprotected first round draft picks for undesirable assets.

Smith is certainly not undesirable, however. He just turned 23 years old and is under contract through 2031.

With no player option. And at an average annual figure of just $24.4 million.

So let's say the Pelicans want two unprotected first-round picks from Houston, instead. Which seems reasonable.

The Rockets could part with their own draft picks here, in 2028 and 2030, both of which won't be great picks, as Houston will be a postseason contender.

And land Murphy, who just averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 47 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from deep (on 8.6 attempts), 88.6 percent from the foul line and 61.3 percent true shooting.

Murphy is under contract for three more seasons guaranteed and could be the Pelicans' biggest rebuilding chip, which would make such a deal worth it.