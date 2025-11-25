An Aggressive Amen Thompson Is Good For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a four-game road stretch that saw them open the trip with a victory against the Phoenix Suns. Amen Thompson was a large part of their success, having his best game of the season in a well-rounded effort against a Suns team that has surprised the league with their early success.

Thompson hadn't shown a flash of that magnitude so far this season as he focused on distributing the ball and feeding Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, the most talented offensive players on the team.

There have been some growing pains with his development as a lead guard and a playmaker, but he showed against the Suns that he still has plenty of ability as an attacker and a scorer.

One of his most important offensive capabilities is his ability to push the ball downhill. He has struggled somewhat finishing at the rim, but he has returned to form in that regard in the past few games. He has even returned to taking more pull up mid-range jumpers, which is a more viable shot at this point than a three-point attempt for Thompson.

When Thompson is scoring, it creates opportunities to pass to open teammates for easy baskets. His rim pressure opens shots on the perimeter for some of his quality-shooting teammates like Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard.

Thompson is still a force on the defensive end this season as well. He hasn't quite returned to the consistent form of his First-Team All-Defense selection last season, but he can still be counted on to guard the opposing team's best players and protect the rim with his length and quickness.

However, the Rockets are depending on Thompson for more than just defense. His offense could unlock the rest of the team, especially as his teammates have made significant improvements throughout the season.

Injuries to Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith have limited Houston's depth, and Durant is missing two straight games against Western Conference foes. As the schedule gets closer to the postseason, Houston may need to get more used to playing without Durant to give him the proper rest for a playoff run.

Thompson will be a major key to Houston's performance when any of its star players are missing. He proved he is capable of making contributions on the offensive side of the ball when it is called for, and the Rockets need him to continue being consistent on that end.