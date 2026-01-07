Both Rockets, Trail Blazers Without Play-Makers for Tonight's Game

Tonight, the Houston Rockets take on the Portland Trail Blazers at home, looking to earn a second-straight win and continue climbing back up the West standings.

The Rockets have won five out of six games, despite being without star Alperen Sengun for most of the last two contests. They fell to an inter-state rival in the Mavericks, but bounced-back with late-game heroics from Kevin Durant to down the Suns.

Houston's December skid saw the team drop several spots in the Western Conference, and they're now attempting to crawl back just a half-game out of third-place.

Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with injuries to major rotational players, and even stars as the season nears the halfway point. Below are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Trail Blazers:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: Illness

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Alperen Sengun — Out: Right ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Jerami Grant — Out: Left achilles tendonitis

Scoot Henderson — Out: Left hamstring tear

Jrue Holiday — Out: Right calf strain

Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles tendon management

Kris Murray — Doubtful: Low back soreness

Matisse Thybulle — Out: Right knee tendinopathy

Blake Wesley — Out: Right foot fracture

The Rockets will continue to look for success without one-time All-Star Alperen Sengun, who is confirmed to be a few weeks away from return.

Sengun left just minutes into the matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and is now listed with an ankle sprain. He’s kept up his star ways alongside Durant so far this season, averaging 21.8 points on 51% shooting, with 9.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Houston also continues to be without lead guard Fred VanVleet

With the team’s top two play-makers out, Houston will have to rely on Durant, Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson and more for distribution. And that could be an uphill battle against a tough Trail Blazers squad.

Portland is dealing with its own injuries, including a trio of ball-handlers in franchise legend Damian Lillard, No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and star Jrue Holiday. They’ve rolled out lineups with no point guard for weeks now, largely relying on budding star Deni Avdija.

In addition to those guards, Portland will be without Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley, and likely Kris Murray for tonight’s action.

The Rockets and Trail Blazers tip off at 9 p.m. CT tonight from Moda Center in Portland, OR.