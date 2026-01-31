Bulls Coby White Deemed Great Fit for Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been in need of a point guard. They planned on moving Amen Thompson to the on-ball guard spot and hoping that would work.

Unsurprisingly, it's rather difficult moving a player from the wing to the point. Especially with an inability to shoot.

Although Thompson did make 37.7 percent of his corner three-point attempts in 2024-25. He's fared far worse this season, to the tune of 19.6 percent thus far.

Thompson is far better when able to get down hill, which shouldn't be a surprise, as he's a slasher on the offensive end. And his athleticism makes it impossible to stop him when he's attacking (or able to, fully).

Houston has mainly utilized Alperen Sengun as the offensive hub and initiator in the half court, hence his team-leading 6.7 assists.

Kevin Durant has been tasked with some of Houston’s playmaking duties as well, which is natural, given his offensive gravity.

But that's alot to ask of Durant, considering everything else on his plate, on both ends.

JD Davison is an option, but his time on the two-way is limited. Reed Sheppard is an option but he gets hunted on defense.

Add it all up and...yeah....the Houston Rockets need a point guard. But not just any point guard. They don't have the money for that.

Trae Young and Ja Morant wouldn't have worked.

Not just because of money, in the case of Morant. Well, both.

Houston has been in deep talks with the Chicago Bulls, centered around Coby White.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times explained the Bulls' calculus ahead of next week's February 5th trade deadline, on the Bulls Rekap podcast.

"They're looking for pieces to go with Matas and Josh Giddey and they're looking for positional size.

They're looking for all of a sudden big bodies. They feel like Josh Giddey has a positional size advantage over most guards, which he does.

And they like Matas as a three. So, what you're looking at is a four, probably a future five.

They just want positional size.

The piece they'd most be willing to move is Coby White."

Cowley continued, explaining why White would be perfect with the Rockets.

"I think he'd be great with Houston. Because Coby shouldn't be your number one or number two. But he's a hell of a number three option.

Houston, it would definitely work."

We'll find out in due time whether a deal is executed between the two sides.