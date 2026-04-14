Clint Capela Reaches Personal Milestone in Rockets' Rout over Grizzlies

Clint Capela’s signing last offseason was one that drew question marks, as the Houston Rockets already boasted depth at the center position. This was a team that had already established an identity of playing bully ball.

Or mob ball. How ever you want to coin it. Houston’s superpower was being able to grab offensive rebounds at a much higher rate than any other team in the league. In fact, the Rockets led the league in offensive rebounds in 2024-25.

Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams were inserted in lineups together, giving Houston size that most other teams just can’t contend with. Adding yet another center seemed like a questionable move, considering the construction of the roster.

Remember, the Rockets were light on guards. And shooting.

Capela landed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the team, which seemed like a perplexing move. However, the deal ultimately proved to be a wise signing.

Adams went down with a season-ending injury in January, while Sengun’s effectiveness was limited in stretches, due to injuries of his own. Per 36 minutes, Capela averaged 11 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 6.2 offensive rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Although he didn’t exactly play a lot, nabbing just 12.3 minutes per night. On Sunday night, Capela got the starting nod against the Memphis Grizzlies, as the Rockets chose to rest Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson.

Capela played 23 minutes and turned in his best game of the season, easily. In fact, Capela made his first three-pointer through his 11 year NBA career, draining a wide open corner three in the second half of Houston’s 132-101 blowout victory.

CLINT CAPELA HITS HIS FIRST-CAREER 3 🎯



739 GAMES.

1 3PM. pic.twitter.com/DnR1E0ZUVQ — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2026

In total, Capela had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks –each of which were team bests. He also went 9-of-11 from the field and turned in a highly efficient 81.7 percent true shooting clip.

Despite being in his 11th season, Capela is clearly still able to provide value. Especially for a Rockets team lacking a defensive-minded big man. Houston’s opening round postseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers could give Capela even more ammunition and incentive, as Lakers center Deandre Ayton slighted him earlier in the season, seemingly stating that he is a much better player than Capela.

Which drew the ire of the basketball community, as Capela has arguably turned in a better career than Ayton, despite the fact that Ayton was the top overall pick in his draft class, while Capela was selected 25th overall in his respective 2014 NBA Draft class.