Rockets' Potential Target Withdraws from Draft, Announces Return to College

The 2026 NBA Draft is nearing. We've got about three more weeks before the draft starts.

Well, at least until the first round starts, as the first round and second round will be held on different days, much like the NFL format, although they have more rounds than the NBA's draft. The Houston Rockets have two draft picks in this year's draft, although both of them are second-round draft selections.

The Rockets draft 39th and 52nd, which could give them multiple opportunities to address several of their roster needs. And Houston has many of them.

The Rockets need playmaking guards, which was evident without Fred VanVleet this past season. Granted, the Rockets have had a scarcity there, well before VanVleet's injury, but he was the Rockets' mainstay.

His absence highlighted the issue. Houston also needs more shotmakers and shot takers.

And outside shooters. And scoring wings.

Again, the list is lengthy. And that doesn't even factor in the Rockets' need for big men.

Clint Capela is 32 years old and in his 12th season. Steven Adams is 32 years old and in his 12th season. Both of them can still be impact players.

Both of them still are impact players. At least they were last season.

But there's no guarantee that they'll ever return as the prime version of themselves.

Father Time is undefeated. And Adams is coming off yet another injury to his lower extremities. Which limited him to 32 games last year.

Which was ultimately his sixth time playing under 65 games in the last seven seasons. The Rockets need to get younger at the center position.

The Rockets were projected to select Malachi Moreno, the center from Kentucky, in the second round, in one mock draft.

However, that will surely not be happening, as Moreno has opted to return to Kentucky for another collegiate season.

The NBA's deadline to withdraw from the draft was this past Wednesday. We've seen several other players that were linked to the Rockets decide to make a return to their respective schools, including Florida's Rueben Chinyelu and North Carolina State's Matt Able, who decided to transfer to North Carolina for his sophomore season.

The Rockets will have to turn to other options in the draft, if they want to address the center position. There's also always the option of free agency as well.

Either way, Houston’s brass needs to add youth to not only the position, but also to the roster in totality.