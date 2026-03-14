The Houston Rockets once again needed a bounce-back game after a huge road loss to stay near the top of the Western Conference standings and got it done against the New Orleans Pelicans in absolutely wild fashion 107-105.

This was surprisingly a thriller from the start and it required a miracle comeback from the Rockets to overcome a four point deficit with 32 seconds left. Kevin Durant hit another game-winning shot and put up another great performance of 32 points on 54% shooting along with six rebounds, five assists and just one turnover.

The Rockets now have the best record in the NBA after a loss at 19-6. Houston improved to 41-25 on the season and got the win without Alperen Sengun.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Amen Thompson’s First Half

Mar 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Rockets were led by Thompson’s 15 points in the first half on 5/9 shooting.

Houston led 57-49 at the half, and it was because of Thompson’s strong play early. He was also 4/4 from the free throw line and hit a 3-pointer as well. Thompson grabbed seven rebounds, two assists, and one block. His defense on Zion Williamson was also strong.

While the Rockets trailed early in the first quarter, Houston went on multiple 9-0 runs that were key in boosting the lead. Durant’s passing became an important part of the offense in the second quarter, that also set up Thompson for some easy buckets at the rim.

Thompson ended up with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds as well as eight assists.

The Bench Impact

The Rockets got 32 points off the bench in this one. Clint Capela was the standout in this game off the bench with Sengun playing. He was effective in his minutes on both sides of the floor and did well filling the big man spot for the Rockets. Capela added nine points, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal.

Reed Sheppard got going in the first quarter with three consecutive 3-pointers, including one from way downtown. It was an instant boost on offense in the first. He came back alive from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter with a much-needed four-point play.

Sheppard had 18 points total and was 5/11 from three

Closing Out the Game

Every time the Rockets took a couple of possession leads, the Pelicans answered back and kept the game close almost the whole way. Houston was up 80-72 at the start of the fourth quarter that became just 80-78. It stayed tight the rest of the way.

The Rockets' rebounding and defense led to some opportunities in the fast break and Durant took advantage with some dunks. However, the Pelicans stayed with it and went on a 12-1 run. New Orleans took the lead 102-100 with just over a minute left.

Houston went on a more than three minute scoring drought with three turnovers and it cost them. The Rockets led by seven with 3:50 to go, and it disappeared. The Pelicans further upped the lead to four after two free throws from Williamson.

Jabari Smith Jr. knocked down a massive 3-pointer that kept Houston in the game and brought the deficit to 104-103 with under 30 seconds to go. He added 16 points total. The Pelicans turned it over on the following possession by stepping out of bounds and Durant made them pay with a clutch go-ahead jumper.

The Rockets had the lead 105-104 and the Pelicans once again turned it over and threw it out of bounds. Dorian Finney-Smith was the key player late with the defense and the in-bound pass on the game-winning play in his first start of the season.

Up next, the Rockets have the weekend off before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive Western Conference matchup.