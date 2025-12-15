James Harden has seen several iterations of the Houston Rockets. During his stint as a player on the team, the front office made drastic changes several times.

Hiring different coaches, ranging from Kevin McHale to Mike D'Antoni, and later to Stephen Silas.

Bringing in different co-stars, from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook.

The team sought to build around him and wasn't afraid to tinker with the supporting cast to help optimize his skillset and make him most comfortable.

The result was eight consecutive postseason appearances, which includes two trips to the Western Conference Finals.

And three second-round exits.

Harden got eerily close to reaching the Finals with the Rockets but realized it was time for the team to start over. Sometimes it's necessary to part ways, for the betterment of both parties.

Even if one side isn't necessarily wanting to.

Harden's exit in 2021 signaled a wholesale rebuild, at every level. An organizational teardown, if you will.

As mentioned, Silas was ushered in to replace D'Antoni. And Daryl Morey, Harden's long-time running mate, decided to leave the organization.

Shortly after, Tad Brown followed suit.

Not long after, legendary broadcaster Bill Worrell stepped down and retired.

The team landed a boatload of draft picks in the Harden trade, however, which was the positive (although it wasn't known how they'd shake out at the time, due to the lottery system).

The on-court product was difficult to watch, at times. Games were often decided by the second quarter, as the Rockets sought to identify players worth keeping around long-term.

In the end, Rockets GM Rafael Stone utilized the NBA Draft to position the team for long-term success.

Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and later Reed Sheppard were all added to the fold (the latter two were acquired with the picks added from the Harden trade).

And Jalen Green, who was the first to get drafted in the lottery in 2021, eventually was used as a trade chip to land Kevin Durant, one of the game's greatest players ever.

Following Houston's last-second victory over Harden's LA Clippers, he was asked about Houston's short turnaround.

"Amazing. You know what I mean?

Alpi and Amen.

Jabari.

Their growth. And obviously they have some really good structure.

Obviously you add KD into that mix. And you have the vets around them. You know what I mean?

In Steven Adams and other guys like that. They're a good team."

The Rockets currently sit 16-6, with the third seed in the Western Conference. As for Harden's Clippers, they're 6-19, good for 14th in the West.