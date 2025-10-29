Could The Rockets Start A Win Streak In The Next Stretch?
The Houston Rockets finally secured their first win of the season with a dominant victory against the Brooklyn Nets. They have a chance to keep the ball rolling in a game against a Toronto Raptors team that shouldn't be very competitive this season. If the Rockets can find a way to win against the Raptors, they can tie their season record at two games apiece.
However, Houston enters a tough stretch immediately following the Raptors game, and continuing a win streak could be a difficult prospect for the Rockets.
Their first matchup following a trip to Toronto is a visit compete against the Boston Celtics, a team that is also reeling a bit after the loss of Jayson Tatum in last year's postseason. Jaylen Brown is still an All-NBA caliber player despite the Celtics moving into the season with a new look team. It will still be a difficult matchup for Houston if they aren't playing up to their standards.
After the Celtics game, Houston returns home to face the new look Dallas Mavericks led by Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg. The team has shown potential despite losing some early games to good teams. The Rockets have a chance to take advantage of Flagg's youth with their speed and defense.
The Rockets are home just one game before departing on a difficult road trip that includes some of the league's best teams.
The Memphis Grizzlies are always a tough out, as Ja Morant is consistently one of the most clutch players in the league when healthy. The San Antonio Spurs look different this season, led by one of the most dominant defensive players and intriguing offensive players in the last generation with Victor Wembanyama. And the Milwaukee Bucks have a proven dominant force with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
These games will each provide their own challenges as the Rockets compete against other playoff caliber teams.
Houston has proven it can compete with some of the league's best teams, battling the Oklahoma City Thunder to a close defeat in the season opener. However, teams are defined by their record, and finishing the next stretch with a losing record would dig a difficult hole for the Rockets to climb out of.
The Western Conference is too competitive for the Rockets to start the season slow, despite growing pains that are occurring due to Fred VanVleet's injury. Houston has a chance to be one of the league's top teams this season, but they have to start by winning games against quality competition.