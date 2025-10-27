Despite 0-2 Start to the Season, There Have Been Some Positives for the Rockets
The Houston Rockets have not gotten off to the start many expected they would going 0-2 after a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Rockets went 4-0 in the preseason and many thought that would continue right into the regular season after the trade for Kevin Durant this past offseason.
The Rockets have struggled in certain areas, dropping to 0-2 after another close defeat on Friday night against the Pistons. The Rockets are in the bottom five in field-goal percentage, averaging 41.7 percent. The Rockets have also struggled at times with turnovers as they continue to deal with the absence of Fred VanVleet.
The Rockets are tied for last in the NBA in turnovers through two games, averaging 19 turnovers per game. Another area the Rockets have struggled in is fastbreak points, as they have been one of the slowest teams in pace and rank next-to-last in fastbreak points. Despite the struggles and the 0-2 start the Rockets have had, some good things have happened to start the season.
Areas Where the Rockets have done well this season
Even though they are 0-2 to start the season, the Rockets have had their chances in both games to come away with a victory. The Rockets took the defending champions to double overtime on opening night and had a chance to win in regulation and in the second overtime.
In game two against the Pistons the Rockets despite struggling from the field for most of the game had a chance with under a minute left to take the lead but a wide open 3-point attempt by Jabari Smith bounced off the rim and the Rockets would go on to lose 125-121 after Alperen Sengun saw his layup attempt blocked after he drove into a crowd of Pistons.
Another positive that came out of that game was Kevin Durant showing everyone why the Rockets traded for him. He kept the Rockets in the game in the fourth quarter at one point, scoring 14 straight points in the quarter as he got the Rockets within two points with a minute left in the game. Durant finished with 37 points and continued to be the most efficient Rocket when it comes to shooting this season.
One other positive has been the Rockets' free-throw shooting. The Rockets ranked last in the NBA in free-throw shooting the previous season, but so far through two games, they have shot 81 percent as a team. Small sample size, but any sustained quality free-throw shooting could go a long way in helping the Rockets reach or maintain their win total from last season.
Yes, 0-2 is not an ideal start to a season for a team that many expect to compete for a championship. Still, it's early, and even with the negatives so far, there have been positives as well, and the Rockets have a chance to get the season on track when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.