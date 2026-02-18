This season, Kevin Durant has made a lot of out nothing, as it pertains to finding his fit and playing at a high level on this Houston Rockets team.

It’s not like he’s been surrounded with snipers. Or spacers. In fact, the Rockets don’t even have a facilitating guard.

And for all of the talk about putting all faith and hope into a non-superstar like Fred VanVleet, it just goes to show how desperately the Rockets need a point guard.

Fred VanVleet would ascend this team to greater heights. Especially from an offensive standpoint.

Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson are good at certain things, but neither can get Durant the ball in his spots.

Sometimes, the Rockets struggle to get Durant the ball altogether, save for him working relentlessly to even touch the basketball.

Yet and still, Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 50.6 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from three, 88 percent from the foul line, 62.7 percent true shooting and 57 percent effective shooting.

And a surefire All-NBA lock (assuming full health).

VanVleet has even been in awe, himself, telling the Club 520 crew that Durant has changed his entire outlook and philosophy of hoops this season.

“KD changed the way I view everything this year. Because it’s like it’s so easy for him. And he really be chilling. Like, he don’t do too much. He just waits.

He can go a couple of minutes without touching the ball. He don’t say nothing. He’ll go stand in the corner.

And he just don’t miss. He don’t miss.”

VanVleet was asked for his opinion of the better natural shooter between Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – last year’s MVP and Finals MVP and made an unsurprising choice.

“KD. For sure, it’s not even close.”

Not close? VanVleet explained.

“I’m only saying from the standpoint of KD is seven-feet tall. So like watching him shoot a middie over Wemby and he don’t see Wemby. He don’t see bodies. He don’t see the help. He don’t see the third guy. He don’t touch the rim.”

VanVleet made sure to give the Oklahoma City star his flowers too, however.

“Shai is special though.”