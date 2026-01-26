Houston Rockets Looking to Continue Momentum Into All Star Break

The Houston team has been the definition of an up-and-down team in January. The Rockets have had a three-game winning streak but also a three-game losing streak in January. That has led the Rockets to a 7-6 record this month as they gear up for the final nine games before the NBA All-Star break. The Rockets kick off that stretch by hosting one of the NBA's disappointing teams, the Memphis Grizzlies, at Toyota Center.

The Rockets are coming off one of their best wins of the season as they won their first game of the season on the second night of a back-to-back. The Rockets defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons on their home court 111-104. What made it even more impressive was that the Rockets were missing several key players and had come off a tough overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers the night before.

The Rockets have dealt with Tari Eason being in and out of the lineup for most of the month, a devastating injury to Steven Adams, which could keep him out for the rest of the season, and Dorian Finney-Smith trying to get back into playing shape. That, combined with the Rockets going through one of the worst slumps in NBA history earlier in the month, has contributed to the Rockets pinballing around the Western Conference standings the last few weeks.

The Rockets now have ten games left before the All-Star Break, which starts on February 12th. Of course, the trade deadline is February 5th this season, and it may play a role in what we see in the days leading up to the All-Star game, but the Rockets are hoping to go into the break with positive momentum, whether or not a trade happens.

Rockets Kick Off All-Star Break Push Monday Night vs the Memphis Grizzlies

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets welcome the 18-25 Grizzlies to the Toyota Center Monday night. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant again Monday night as he will miss at least three weeks due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow. Of course, that shouldn't matter to the Rockets as they have found out the hard way that you can't take any team for granted, even teams missing star players or coming in with bad records.

The Rockets will have seven of their final 10 games before the All-Star break at home, where they have one of the best home records in the NBA at 15-3 and, up until this point in the season, have played the fewest home games in the NBA. Right now, the Rockets sit fourth in the crowded Western Conference as they look to gain ground on the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs, who are the two teams within shouting distance in the standings.

Rockets look for two in a row Monday night as they take on Jaren Jackson and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center.