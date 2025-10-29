Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Rockets were finally able to earn their first win of the season days ago, downing the Brooklyn Nets, 137-109, in a strong two-way performance.
Tari Eason saw his best game yet in what is now a contract season, leading the team with 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, with five assists and rebounds apiece. One-time All-Star Alperen Sengun followed close behind with 21 points, and superstar Kevin Durant continued to work his way into the hearts of Houston fans with 19 points on solid efficiency.
All in all, the Rockets were finally able to find themselves in the win column following back-to-back losses to Oklahoma City and Detroit.
Now, Houston looks to a bout with the Toronto Raptors, who have seen an up-and-down start to their 2025-26 season. They employ numerous lengthy forwards, which at times can get into a defensive groove. They’ve also upgraded on offense, adding Brandon Ingram at last year’s trade deadline.
Despite that, Toronto is just 1-3 on the season, and have been struggling with consistency on both ends. The Rockets will be looking to avoid that very same record, taking down an Eastern Conference opponent on the road. Getting back to a .500 could be pivotal, as they'll take on the Celtics and Mavericks later in the week.
Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Raptors:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL
Toronto Raptors injuries:
Chucky Hepburn — Out: G League
AJ Lawson — Out: G League
Alijah Martin — Out: G League
Jakob Poeltl — Doubtful: Low back
The Rockets continue to be without lead guard Fred VanVleet, who is likely to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season after suffering an ACL injury in an offseason workout.
Dorian Finney-Smith — one of the team’s top offseason acquisitions in free agency — has yet to make his debut in Rockets’ red. A strong two-way wing, Finney-Smith is set to impact games for Houston, but is still working his way back from an ankle injury.
Finney-Smith could especially offer the Rockets 3-point shooting and defense as they potentially pivot away from starting games with the double-big lineup.
The Raptors will be without three G League prospects in Hepburn, Lawson and Martin, and are likely to be without starting center Jakob Poeltl, which could impact Wednesday’s game mightily.
The Rockets and Raptors will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT.