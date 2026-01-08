Rockets Must Be Careful of an Improving Trail Blazers Team Tonight

The last time the Houston Rockets faced the Portland Trail Blazers was on Nov. 14, ending in a 140-116 victory. It was an easy game for Houston, being at home against a team that was assumed to still be rebuilding. However, since that game, Portland has caught the attention of fans and analysts across the NBA.

The Trail Blazers have been streaking this season at 17-20, but their record is good enough for the ninth seed in the Western Conference, which would qualify for the Play-In Tournament. What's more is that they've gone 9-7 since the start of December, having strung together impressive wins against some of the league's better teams.

The Rockets have been living up to expectations at 22-11, but can't take this opponent lightly, especially on the road.

Portland, like Houston, has been so productive due to crashing the glass on offense. The Rockets rank first in offensive rebounding percentage (40.8%), but the Trail Blazers aren't far behind, ranking third (35.6%).

With Alperen Sengun (ankle) out tonight, it will be on Steven Adams, Jabari Smith Jr. and Clint Capela to do the dirty work and win the rebounding battle. That will be a challenge against Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara, who are combining for 23.2 boards per game. It just goes to show how active the backcourt is in the paint, not just the bigs.

Portland is also similar to Houston, being that both sides have a turnover problem. The Trail Blazers, like the Rockets, lack a true point guard with Jrue Holiday injured, and thus, they are the two worst teams when it comes to turnover percentage (both at 17% since Dec. 1).

Houston should rely on its defense, making Portland's backcourt uncomfortable with tight pressure crossing half court. That strategy was huge for opponents facing the Rockets through most of December.

Holiday, along with Kris Murray, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle and Scoot Henderson highlight the injured Trail Blazers, while Damian Lillard will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles.

On the Rockets' side, Sengun and Fred VanVleet are the only rotation pieces sidelined tonight, and VanVleet hasn't suited up due to a torn ACL suffered in September.

If Houston can take the road victory, the team would improve to 23-11, potentially moving into the top four of the West. In such a crowded conference, every game counts, especially against a potential postseason contender.