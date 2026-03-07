Ime Udoka Gets Questioned Again for Use of Rockets' Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard is easily one of the biggest X-factors on the Houston Rockets. If not the biggest. Especially offensively.

He's also one of the biggest risers on the entire roster. If not the biggest. Which makes Rockets coach Ime Udoka’s usage, minutes rotation and/or lineups involving Sheppard quite perplexing.

In fact, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey is the latest to take note of Udoka’s questionable use of Sheppard throughout the season.

"It's getting harder and harder to understand or justify Ime Udoka's hesitance to make him a full-time starter.

He went back to the bench against Golden State, but he played 37 minutes and scored 30 points. His shooting, playmaking and nose for the ball on defense could all go a long way toward helping the first unit."

Bailey is referring to Udoka’s strategy in Houston's overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. This time, Udoka rode the hot hand in Sheppard all night.

To the tune of 37 minutes. And was rewarded by Sheppard, who in turn, dazzled his way to a 30-ball, scoring 30 points on an ultra effective and efficient 12-of-19 from the field.

Sheppard his warts of his own. Despite the comparisons, he's not Steve Nash. That's for certain. At least not right now.

Nor is he Mark Price yet either. But that's not why Udoka has given him a short leash.

It's because of his defensive warts.

Far too often, Sheppard gets destroyed in the pick-and-roll action. He takes chances and/or gambles and regrets them instantly. Seemingly. He has bad defensive instincts and fundamentals. He's said it before.

Even B-level players like De'Anthony Melton have their way with him on that end of the court, Pelle Larsson too. That's the bad.

On the other end, the offensive talent and superiority make up for it. Or, at the very least, it's starting to. No player on the Rockets' roster has Sheppard's skillset and offensive capabilities. At least, no player on this season's roster.

Sheppard is a very good playmaker in the pick-and-roll. All season, we've seen him freeze defenses off the pick and hit the open man, oftentimes wide open behind the 3-point line.

His court vision is underrated. We've seen him make full court passes on the ground. The Rockets play with better pace and balance when Sheppard is wheeling and dealing, and facilitating. Which is paramount for a team in dire need of a point guard.

It's time for Udoka to take note. And if he has already taken note, it's time for him to take action.

