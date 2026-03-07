Rockets' Ime Udoka Explains Calculus Behind Lineups and Rotations

The Houston Rockets have a unique conundrum this season, as it pertains to their roster construction. Two of their three best offensive players have shown themselves to be poor defenders.

Or, let's say sub-par defenders, in reference to second-year reserve point guard Reed Sheppard and two-time All-Star Turkish big man Alperen Sengun. But their offensive capabilities make up for it.

Or, let's say it makes it impossible to not play them. Sheppard goes ballistic off the bench. He's a special microwave scorer, capable of heating up at any point in the game.

(Although he went scoreless in the fourth quarter of Houston’s game against the Miami Heat).

He arguably won the game for the Rockets against the Orlando Magic. And was seemingly Houston's only offense in Houston's game against the Golden State Warriors.

At least, in stretches.

As for Sengun, he's one of the best passers at the center position, behind Denver Nuggets point-center Nikola Jokic.

But he has significant challenges on the defensive end of the hardwood. Rockets coach Ime Udoka explained the challenge and thought process behind playing Sengun and/or Sheppard, due to their warts on the defensive end.

"It's two guys that are going to be put in certain coverages quite a bit.

It's something that, I think, we have to account for and cover for. We have all the data to show what lineups work well. What rotations.

What two-man coverages. That's one that's not at the top of our lists, defensively. So, understanding guys' strengths and weaknesses, in general."

The third-year Rockets coach continued.

"And how we can cover up for that. And put the pieces around them, as well. Rotations and lineups that can make up for some lack of overall strengths in guys.

Everybody is not going to be a defensive-minded guy, everybody is not going to be an offensive-minded guy. I think, you try to find that balance with those groups and lineups and then you're playing to what the game is kind of dictating at times.

Whether you need the scoring or to get a stop out there. So, as we're growing and developing, those guys have taken steps.

There's been some ups and downs, but you want them to be more well-rounded, so we don't have to make certain types of substitutions.

But, we know the lineups that hurt, at times, and what works well for us."

Udoka said quite a handful. And kudos to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle for asking the tough question.

Lineups and rotations have been Udoka's biggest area of weakness since becoming Houston's head coach. If he has data to back up his lineup decisions, it would be interesting to see exactly what that entails.

As it pertains to Sengun and Sheppard, Udoka will have to find a way to play them together long-term, regardless of their defenisve warts and/or shortcomings.