Interesting Advanced Stats for the Houston Rockets Through Six Games
The Houston Rockets, after a 0-2 start in which they had a chance to win both games late, have righted the ship and are tied for the longest current win streak in the league. After the Rockets' 110-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, the Rockets are 4-2 on the season.
The Rockets have had great individual performance to start the season from players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and of course Kevin Durant. Durant has been everything the Rockets would hope he would be from a sharpshooter from all over the court to a closer late in close games.
With Fred VanVleet injured before the start of the season, Sengun had to become the primary facilitator on the team. Sengun has done just that, averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game. Thompson has been the Rockets' best two-way player last season and has continued that this season as well. However, it hasn't just been individual performances that have stood out for the Rockets; as a team, there have been some interesting advanced statistics.
Advanced statistics that have stood out through six games
Through the first six games the Rockets have shown again they are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA but also surpringsly have one of the best offenses as well. The Rockets rank first in catch and shoot percentage on the season after finishing middle of the pack last season.
The Rockets, to no one's surprise, rank first in offensive box outs and post-ups. Considering their two players who go for rebounds the most, Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun are the most likely. The Rockets also rank second in paint touches, which is something Ime Udoka talks about a lot, and contesting shots on the defensive end.
There are some numbers on the other end of the spectrum as well. The Rockets rank last in average speed per game and screen assist. The average speed doesn't come as a surprise, as the Rockets still run a lot of double-big lineups and play a good amount of zone defense, which tends to slow the pace on defense.
The Rockets also rank 29th in handoff frequency and 27th in offscreen frequency. That basically means the Rockets usually don't have much movement off screens, and most of their offense comes from double-drawing by Sengun and Kevin Durant.
The Rockets seemed to be getting use to its new situation as they implement in one of the greatest players of all time in Durant. Whatever the numbers have been through the six games the Rockets have won four straight and looking for number five as they travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.