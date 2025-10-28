Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason Are X-Factors For The Rockets
The Houston Rockets finally earned their first win of the season with a dominant performance against the Brooklyn Nets. Houston performed well on both sides of the ball, taking control of the game with hot shooting and suffocating defense.
Part of Houston's success came from two players who are not as high profile as some of their teammates.
Tari Eason was a huge reason behind the victory, leading the team in scoring and knocking down a career high in three-pointers. Jabari Smith Jr. has also been a big factor for the Rockets throughout the season.
This role player duo can be a major key for the Rockets throughout the season.
Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson will attract a significant portion of the defensive attention. Their ability to threaten defenses with their offensive capabilities opens the floor for other players on the court.
That allows Eason, Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard an opportunity to take open shots and get to their spots easier than some of their more accomplished teammates.
Eason showed off the intruiging potential that led him to become an integral part of the lineup for the Rockets.
His defensive efforts and aggressive offense were on display against the Nets, taking and making many open shots along with some buckets in the paint.
His defense was still crucial for the Rockets as they battled against a Nets team that employs a microwave scorer in Cam Thomas.
Smith Jr. also showed some of his defensive acumen, taking on former champion Michael Porter Jr. on several defensive possessions. Smith Jr.'s offense wasn't as prominent in this game, but his shooting has already made an impact for the Rockets this season.
Other role players like Steven Adams and Josh Okogie don't have the same upside as Smith Jr. and Eason. The latter duo will be counted on to contribute when the team's top players are being shut down or struggling from the field.
Smith Jr.'s timely shots, and Eason's nonstop motor, are both key traits for the Rockets that help the team stay in games. A big shot from Smith Jr. can help spark the rest of the offense, and Eason can have the same impact by causing a live ball turnover that leads to an easy transition bucket.
The Rockets had a strong performance, but they'll have to continue that level of play against better competition. Smith Jr. and Eason may be the keys to help the Rockets start taking some victories against the league's better teams.