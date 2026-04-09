Joel Embiid to Miss Rockets-Sixers Game; Tari Eason Questionable

The 2025-26 NBA season is winding down. No, really. It feels like we’ve been hearing that for a while now, but it’s finally true.

The regular season, that is.

The last day of the regular season is on Sunday. For the Houston Rockets, they have an opportunity to surpass last season’s 52-win total. They currently sit 50-39 with three games to go, against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

The Rockets are currently in the fifth spot in the Western Conference and are a lock to be exempt from the play-in tournament, which has been the case since they first clinched a postseason berth last week. And Thursday’s game against the Sixers just shifted dramatically, with news of Sixers MVP center Joel Embiid being ruled out of the contest.

As it turns out, Embiid will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with appendicitis and undergoing surgery. Embiid has missed extensive time over the last handful of years but appeared to be on the right track to a return of his former self this season (at least when healthy). The seven-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion has posted averages of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 48.9 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from deep, 85.4 percent from the foul line and 60.5 percent true shooting.

All told, Embiid has played in 38 games this season. The last time Embiid and the Sixers faced off against the Rockets, Philadelphia pulled out a 128-122 victory in overtime, in a game that saw Embiid post a triple-double, with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

He also took to social media to troll Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun afer the victory, which Sengun was surely looking forward to avenging, as this was the first matchup between the two teams since they faced off in January.

As for the Rockets’ injury report in Thursday’s game, Tari Eason has been downgraded to questionable with an illness. If Eason is unable to go, Rockets coach Ime Udoka will likely insert Reed Sheppard back into the starting lineup, as the Rockets have seen success with Sheppard as a starter.

All told, the Rockets have gone 16-4 in 2025-26 with the second-year reserve guard in the starting lineup. The Sixers, on the other hand, boast a 43-36 record, which is good for 8th-best in the Eastern Conference.