Just How 'Clutch' Are the Houston Rockets This Season?

The Houston Rockets pulled themselves out of a tight game against the LA Clippers on Thursday, winning 115-113. In a game that went down to the wire, the home team pulled away due to a mix of aggression, smart basketball and some luck regarding the Clippers' inability to close.

This is Houston's sixth clutch win of the season, of 11 games. The Rockets have had plenty of games that were within five points in the final five minutes, this being one of them. They managed the victory with 12 fourth-quarter points from Amen Thompson, as well as seven from backup guard Aaron Holiday.

At 16-6, Houston is rolling to start the season, but just how clutch has the team been thus far? While there have been some exciting wins in tight contests, there have also been some noticeable concerns.

The Rockets, being 6-5 in clutch games, rank 10th in clutch offensive rating (113.7). This is actually a step down from their overall offensive rating (121.4), which means they take a step back in terms of scoring. Last night, most noticeably, Kevin Durant put up zero points in the final 12 minutes, taking just one shot. Houston shot 13-for-29 as a team and committed four turnovers.

WHAT AN EFFORT FROM AMEN THOMPSON !!!#Rockets beat the Clippers 115-113@HoustonRockets I #AllFire pic.twitter.com/FcEScunbVX — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) December 12, 2025

On the defensive end, the team's ball stoppage is relatively similar to the other three quarters and non-clutch games. However, the Rockets rank 15th in clutch defensive rating, so while other teams are improving and getting more intense on that end of the floor, they're staying the same.

When the end of a close game nears, an eye-popping stat is in the pace department. In normal games, Houston ranks 27th in such category. In clutch games, that gets bumped up to 11th.

On certain nights, the Rockets like to go fast in crunch time, and it works in different situations. Against a slower team like LA, Houston can rely on the young core to run out in transition, most notably Thompson.

On other nights, Durant might get them a victory operating in the half court, an example being Houston's 117-113 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 16. The 37-year-old put up eight points in 10 minutes, including a game-tying three in regulation, followed by a game-sealing jumper in overtime.

While there are good and bad things to note, the important thing is that the Rockets haven't had to play as many clutch games as the rest of the league. Their 11 contests are tied for 18th, while other teams such as the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have played as many as 17 or 18 games.

This is also a relatively young team still finding its way. Houston still boasts a core with less experience than most, but the veteran talent has also stepped up and given guidance in certain situations. The offense is better compared to last season, while the defense remains elite.