Kenyon Martin Sr. Ranks Quartet of Former Rockets Ahead of Draymond Green

Houston Rockets fans know Draymond Green all too well. He and the Golden State Warriors have faced off against the Rockets in four of Houston's last six postseason trips.

And they've won every time.

Green has developed enemies along the way. Okay, not literal enemies, but you get the point.

Which he enjoys. He's brash and loquacious and it works, for both he and the Warriors.

He goes below the belt and sometimes after the whistle, but again, that works.

He's a pesky defender and he likes to talk trash also.

He even got into a back and forth with the mom of Rockets forward Tari Eason over the summer.

His latest back and forth involves Kenyon Martin Sr., the father of former Rockets forward KJ Martin and former top overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.

Martin is also loud and loquacious, especially as he's transitioned into his media career.

He compiled a list of 200 power forwards who he's deemed better players than Green. The list features four former Rockets forwards: Charles Barkley, Josh Smith, Juwan Howard, and Nene.

Each player has a different skillset than Green. Let's first acknowledge that.

All are definitely better scorers than him, because Green is essentially a non-scorer.

Martin clarified that he's referring to players who have a better "skillset at basketball" than Green and are better all-around players.

The interesting thing about of these players, as it pertains to their Rockets careers, is that they all arrived to Houston well past their prime.

Each are great examples of players who would've been astounding additions to other Rockets teams.

For example, prime Nene would've been amazing on the small ball Rockets.

Prime Charles Barkley would've been an incredible addition on the Rockets even during the same years he played in Houston. He clearly had lost a step (or two) upon arrival, even though he was an All-NBA selection in 1996-97, which was his first season in Houston.

The feud between Green and Martin will likely continue. At least it wouldn't be a surprise.

Neither will back down. And they both have podcasts so their beef is amplified and will reach a wider audience.



