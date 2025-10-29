Kevin Durant Can Still Improve for Houston Rockets
After an offseason of being lauded as one of the NBA’s top teams, the Houston Rockets got off to a fairly disappointing start to the 2025-26 regular season.
They saw a commendable fight versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Opening Night, eventually falling in a double-overtime contest to the defending champs. They then dropped a back-and-forth bout against the Pistons, losing a more than winnable game at home.
Houston finally got into the win column versus Brooklyn days ago, and will now be looking to get to .500 versus the Hawks tonight, opposed to falling to 1-3.
The Rockets haven’t looked downright bad, but there’s certainly been issues in the early part of the season. Fred VanVleet’s season-ending injury has rippled across the roster even more than expected, and the offense hasn’t yet looked great. Additionally, the defense hasn’t played with the same spunk it did last season adding offensive-minded pieces to the starting lineup.
One area Houston can still stand to improve lies with Kevin Durant, who hasn’t yet played his best or most consistent ball in Rockets’ red.
Acquired in the offseason, Durant was seen as the perfect piece for the Rockets, and rightfully so given his all-time skill in scoring the ball. While he’s now 37, the sharpshooter is still one of the best offensive players in the league, last season averaging 26.6 points on 53% shooting, with 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
In counting stats alone, Durant is living up to his name through just three games with Houston. He’s scoring the same 26.3 points per game on solid 50% shooting, though a deeper dive shows a few areas of improvement.
So far, Durant is shooting just 27% from beyond the arc, going 0-for-4 in Game 1 and 3, with a perfect 100% shooting night in between. Durant’s a career 39% 3-point shooter on over 5,000 attempts, meaning his efficiency will surely see a boost. Though Houston’s spacing hasn’t exactly helped him so far.
Additionally, Durant is averaging just 2.3 assists to the very same amount of turnovers. Just like the 3-point shooting, that stat is sure to improve, as he’s seen a 4.4-to-1.9 assist to turnover ratio through his career.
His continuity and chemistry alongside the Rockets’ other pieces — namely Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson — is sure to improve on both ends in the coming months.
Both Durant and the Rockets' inconsistencies so far can be chalked up to just how early in the season it is. But both team and player will certainly need to improve soon to stand a chance in this tough Western Conference.