Kevin Durant, Hakeem Olajuwon Unite for Houston Rockets Collaboration

The Houston Rockets organization has a rich history in the NBA, and their success was at its peak during the 90s with back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. That, of course, was led by one of the greatest centers of all time in Hakeem Olajuwon.

The Dream, as he was known, still maintains an active presence around the Houston area, showing up at plenty of Rockets games courtside. Olajuwon also played college basketball at the University of Houston and is the greatest Houston Cougar of all time. There is a reason he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. Olajuwon also makes appearances at UH games as well.

His workouts with Alperen Sengun were quite famous. While the Rockets have had their fair share of superstars over the years, such as James Harden and Chris Paul, and now this season with Kevin Durant, there has not been a collaboration seen at the level shown now.

The Rockets promoted a sit-down interview with KD and Olajuwon on Durant’s Boardroom YouTube channel, a sports media and entertainment brand, on Monday. The interview looks to be at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, owned by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. They also practiced post moves together on the Rockets mini court inside the Post Oak Hotel suite.

Here are some key moments from the discussion.

KD and Hakeem Chopping it Up

“It’s a true honor to be in your presence. You’re an icon. Hakeem Olajuwon, one of the greatest players to walk the Earth,” Durant said as he introduced a laughing Olajuwon.

The greatest Rockets player of all time made it into the Hall of Fame back in 2008. The interview started with Durant listing out all of Olajuwon’s achievements in his career.

The 2-time NBA champion was also a 2-time Finals MVP and the 1994 NBA MVP. He wasn’t just a great offensive player, but one of the best defensive players ever. The 12-time All-NBA Player was 9-time All-Defense, and had 3,800 blocks, No. 1 all time.

Olajuwon played 1,200 games over 18 seasons and averaged almost 22 PPG and 11 RPG. He had over 26,000 total points and 1,300 rebounds.

Olajuwon said education was the priority in Nigeria, and the mentality there was if you played sports, you weren’t taking life seriously. He started playing senior year of high school at 6-foot-9. It was a late start, but talent always comes through.

Olajuwon said he was built like KD at that time. He quickly made a point that he thinks KD is stronger than he looks. Durant asked about his time playing with Ralph Sampson. Olajuwon explained how it gave him reassurance to play with Sampson when he was young and having another big behind him. Those two were known as the “Twin Towers”.

The Rockets made it to the NBA Finals in 1986 and beat the Showtime Lakers with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Western Finals that season. Eventually, Houston lost to the Celtics in the Finals. The two chatted about that year.

Sampson got traded a season later, and Olajuwon was the main guy on the team and put up great numbers. Olajuwon thought the Rockets might go back, but it wasn’t meant to be at the time.

Olajuwon mentioned that he enjoyed shot-blocking more than anything else, which intrigued Durant.

KD asked Olajuwon what he thought of the new era of basketball with offense and shooting. Olajuwon actually liked the 3-point shooting and found it funny how some players would go for a layup, then kick it back out for a wide-open three or in the fast break pull up for 3. The two chatted about the changes in the way the game is played. Durant thinks Joel Embiid models his style a bit from back then.

The interview shifts to Durant’s experience in Houston so far, and playing with a center like Alperen Sengun. KD mentioned he’s never played with a big like Sengun before that can do it all on the offensive end. During his career, the centers he played with focused on screens and playing good defense. Durant said it’s been an adjustment.

“It’s been fun, he gets me open shots,” Durant said.

KD likes the feel of playing with young players, and it reminds him of college, especially with Texas down the road.

“It’s a tight-knit group, they’re all learning together. I’m loving it here. I love being part of the Rockets. Every time I go to the arena, I look up at the retired jerseys. It makes me go harder. If I put in enough work, I can hopefully be with y’all,” Durant said.