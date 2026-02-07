Rockets' Kevin Durant Predicted to Make Second Team All-NBA

Kevin Durant has been as advertised for the Houston Rockets this season. At times, he’s seemingly been Houston’s only answer on the offensive end.

He’s done a bit of everything. He’s taken on a bit of Houston’s table-setting in place of the injured Fred VanVleet and we know about his ability to get buckets in isolation.

He’s one of the greatest we’ve ever seen when it comes to that.

Durant is averaging 25 points for his 17th consecutive season. And posting 60 percent true shooting for his 14th consecutive season (and 15th total season).

And according to Nekias Duncan of Yahoo Sports and the Dunker Spot podcast, Durant is likely headed for another All-NBA team.

The well-renowned Duncan explained.

“Durant continues to climb up the record books, one silky-smooth jumper at a time. He’s been as advertised in his first season as a Rocket, his bucket-getting raising the floor and ceiling of an offense that desperately needed his skill set. He shape-shifts into whatever is needed — a spacer, iso threat, post hub, screener (he’s been hitting folks, lowkey) — and forces defenses to think hard about how they want to handle him and whatever action surrounds him.”

As a side note, The Dunker Spot podcast is a must-listen (if you didn't already know). Duncan and Steve Jones do an amazing job on each episode breaking down X's and O's.

Duncan predicts Durant to make the Second Team All-NBA, which would be his 12th total selection (and just sixth Second Team selection).

There were concerns about Houston possibly getting a diminished version of Durant last summer but that couldn’t have been more wrong.

The asking price was low due, to the Suns’ self-inflicted implosion, and desperate need to offload Durant.

But as it turns out, the Rockets were forced to shell out one of their most valuable two-way chips in Dillon Brooks, who may find himself on his first All-Star team this season.

Who would’ve thought? (Certainly not the Memphis Grizzlies).

Durant would be the first Rockets player to make an All-NBA team since James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who made the First Team and Second Team in the 2019-20 season – their only season together in Houston.

Harden made seven total All-NBA appearances as a member of the Rockets, which ranks second in Rockets history behind only Hakeem Olajuwon, who has 12 such selections.