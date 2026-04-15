NBA Playoffs: JJ Redick Reveals Key to Lakers vs. Rockets

As heavily favored as the Houston Rockets are against an injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers squad heading into the first round of the NBA playoffs, nothing is guaranteed.

The Lakers and Rockets were on different trajectories since they last met on March 18. Houston lost at home, marking its second defeat to Los Angeles in two games.

At the time, the Rockets' season looked sealed with glaring weaknesses that seemingly could not be masked. Meanwhile, the Lakers were on a roll, looking like a legitimate title contender.

Fast forward to the postseason, and both sides are heading in different directions, but the scripts have flipped.

Los Angeles will be without Luka Dončić (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) for what could be the entirety of this first-round series. They account for 56.8 of the team's 116.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have won nine of their last 10 games, producing one of the NBA's most efficient offenses in that stretch.

But Houston's biggest strength all season long has been offensive rebounding. Even without Steven Adams since late January, the Rockets finished the regular season as the league's best when it comes to second-chance opportunities.

No team in the play-by-play era (1996-97) has exceeded an offensive rebounding percentage of 38%. This year, Houston's was 38.8%.

So when Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about the key to beating the Rockets, it was no surprise that his answer had to do with physicality. According to BasketNews, the former NBA veteran emphasized some of the sport's basic requirements.

"Taking care of the basketball and boxing out, that's the series," Redick said. "Scheme, personnel, obviously important, but if we don't take care of the ball and we don't box out, we're not going to win the series."

Houston has key big men such as Clint Capela and Alperen Şengün to create second-chance opportunities, but perimeter players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. also use their size and athleticism to get active in the paint. Those three alone combine for 21 of the team's 48.1 boards a night.

The marquee matchup to watch will be a 37-year-old Kevin Durant in what could be his last playoff series against a 41-year-old LeBron James, but this could just as easily come down to supplementary talent. Los Angeles will have to combat Houston's rebounding with physical defenders like Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart.