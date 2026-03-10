Nike to Retro Rockets' Kevin Durant's Peanut Butter and Jelly 'KD 6'

If you're like me and you're a fan of basketball shoes, you likely own a pair of Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant's shoes. Or did at some point in time.

There are 18 different shoes, with an abundance of color ways, so it would be hard not to. In fact, as I type this, I'm staring directly into my closet at two pairs of my own, which are both different color ways of the 'KD 4' signature shoe by Durant.

Which is easily the most popular in his collection. Well, arguably. Durant seems to disagree, as he likes the 'KD 6' shoe.

So much that he deemed it to be his favorite, telling Fred VanVleet, his teammate and Rockets point guard that the 'KD 6' shoe is the best shoe in his entire collection.

Durant's shoes have been re-released by Nike, which is a rare feat for an active player still churning out new sneakers to their collection. It's an ode to Durant's longevity.

The aforementioned 'KD 4' shoes were brought back out in 2024, while the 'KD 6' shoes that he has an affinity for have been brought back out this year. Last month, Nike retroed Durant's 'All-Star Illusion' color way of the shoe, which was an ode to the 2014 NBA All-Star game.

In fact, the color way was specifically crafted for the All-Star game of that year. Next Friday, on March 20th, Nike is re-releasing an additional color way of the same shoe.

This time, however, the sneaker giant will be re-releasing one of the Houston Rockets small forward's most iconic color ways in all of his shoes: the Peanut Butter and Jelly color way pattern. (If not the most iconic).

The Nike KD 6 “Peanut Butter & Jelly” officially RETURNS next Friday (3/20). ￼￼🥜🪼 pic.twitter.com/lZPcBeFaCh — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) March 9, 2026

This specific color way release has been delayed several times, as it was initially expected to release on January 23rd, then was pushed back to this Friday, March 13th. The official color description by Nike is laser orange, raspberry red, black and gold sand.

After Durant introduced this specific color way pattern, he made it a point to make several of his next shoes with an option for that same specific Peanut butter and jelly color assortment. In fact, Durant's 'KD 6', 'KD 7' and 'KD 8' all came with that color way.

The shoe itself was released during the 2013-14 NBA season. Durant's 'KD 19' shoe is set to drop this summer, ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.