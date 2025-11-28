Reed Sheppard Cited as Rockets' Most Important Role Player

On Wednesday, the Houston Rockets traveled to the west coast to take on the Golden State Warriors. It was Houston's first time taking on Golden State since the Warriors ended their season in the opening round of the playoffs.



The Rockets were short-handed, to put it politely. They were without Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet (for the season), Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith and Steven Adams.

And it showed.

Initially.

But they still had Reed Sheppard, who scored 11 points in the opening quarter.

Yet and still, Houston trailed 59-47 at the half.

Sheppard put the team on his back the rest of the way, leading the team in scoring in each of the final two quarters.

The Warriors started double teaming him every time he touched the ball.

And he still had 16 points in the second half and 31 points in the contest, outscoring anyone and everyone on Golden State.

Sheppard made pivotal buckets and hit the game's deciding free throws late in the match.

Fittingly enough, ESPN's panel of basketball writers cited Sheppard as the Rockets' most important role player.

Their synopsis is below.

"Keep an eye on sharpshooting reserve guard Sheppard, who is shooting 47.8% from deep this season and averaging 15.7 points over his past six games. Sheppard struggles on defense, but he'll improve with more experience. Houston believes that, too, considering his minutes have increased. He has played 24 minutes or more in each of his past five appearances."

All told, Sheppard has been remarkable of late. Well, really all season.

Outside of the first two games, which were losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

Sheppard has been proving naysayers and doubters wrong for months. You know, those who thought the Rockets should have drafted Stephon Castle instead of him.

(Which was way too early of a synopsis to make, after just one season).

Sheppard started each of the Rockets' last two games, due to aforementioned injuries.

As the old adage goes, next man up.

On the season, Sheppard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 48.8 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from long range distance, 61.9 percent effective field goal percentage and 62.9 percent true shooting.

At this point, there shouldn't be much of a question about Sheppard being Houston's most important role player.

He's drawn comparisons to MVPs and Hall of Fame players.