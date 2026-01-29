Rockets' Alperen Sengun Predicted to Make All-Star Team as Injury Replacement

On February 1st, the NBA will finalize the teams for the upcoming All-Star game. The starters, of course, have already been named.

Those ten players are already known.

The final 14 names aren't known yet.

In total, there will be seven additional players from each conference.

The coaches will vote on those reserves.

One player who protects to one named is Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun. At least according to Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports.

Devine expects Sengun to make the cut as an injury replacement.

"The second goes to Şengün, the ball-handling, playmaking hub of Houston’s top-five offense and massive paint-plugging deterrent at the heart of its top-five defense."

Devine estimates that there will be two necessary spots for injury replacements to fill in for Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic and Golden State Warriors star forward Jimmy Butler.

In addition to Sengun, his other selection for Injury replacement would be Phoenix Suns superstar and All-NBA guard Devin Booker.

Of course, this year's All-Star game will take on a different look, yet again, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver seeks to drive fan interest and engagement in the exhibition game.

This time, the format will be a United States versus the world showcase.

An All-Star selection for Sengun this year would be his second in a row.

He's easily having the best season of his career. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds and 6.4 assists -- the latter two of which lead the Rockets.

In addition, he's shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 55.2 percent on two-pointers.

Again, he's having his best all-around season.

He proved himself to be one of the world's best players during EuroBasket play last summer and picked up right where he left off, despite being tasked with more responsibilities, operating as the Rockets' offensive fulcrum.

Just ask the Memphis Grizzlies, who witnessed it first hand in Monday night's masterpiece of a game by Sengun.

All told, the fifth-year center dropped 33 points on 15-of-17 from the field, which culminated in 88 percent true shooting and 88.2 effective field goal percentage marks.

Not to mention nine rebounds and six assists.