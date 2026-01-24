Rockets' Amen Thompson Has Final Troll Over Brother, Pistons' Ausar Thompson

Prior to the Houston Rockets' rematch against the Detroit Pistons, Ausar Thompson, Detroit's third-year forward took a light-hearted jab at his twin brother, Rockets wing Amen Thompson.

Trolling, is the best way to coin it. And most appropriate way to phrase it.

Thompson stated that he was going to introduce Amen to the weight room, and added that he hoped the Rockets pseudo point guard was listening.

"It’s easy. That’s my little bro. He’s older than me, but I weigh more.

I’m gonna introduce him to the weight room. I’m gonna introduce him to the weight room.”

Amen and the Rockets got the last laugh, as they won 111-104 in a physical, testy battle.

Both players had good games, unsurprisingly. Amen had 15 points (on 5-of-11 shooting), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

The Pistons forward, and younger of the two, had 12 points (on 5-of-8 shooting), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

He also got into foul trouble, which Amen took the opportunity to troll him about, particularly after Ausar's fifth foul, which Amen initiated.

The Rockets wing told his brother to go to the bench.

Hilarious.

After the game, Amen responded to Ausar's trolls before the match, starting with him being called little bro by his actual younger sibling.

"He was calling me little bro and I don't want to expose him, but he's like 218 [pounds], I'm like 219."

Also hilarious.

Amen didn't stop there, responding to Ausar's troll comments about sending Amen to the weight room.

"Did he? How many times did I bump him? And score and get an assist."

The two brothers hugged after the game and shared a moment, while giving one another credit for a good game. Amen adds that he shared more than just that.

“I was telling him ‘you can’t be lying to the media and telling them you weigh more than me’. You know that’s not true no more.”

The Pistons still lead the Eastern Conference, with a 32-11 record, while the Rockets are 27-16, which ranks fourth in the Western Conference.

Houston takes the court again on Monday, against the Memphis Grizzlies.