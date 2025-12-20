Rockets and Nuggets Both See Notable Injury Reports

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Denver Nuggets for the third time this season, hoping to exorcise some big-game demons.

Denver, who Houston has battled with for the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the Western Conference all season long, has gotten the better in both early-season contests. On Monday, Denver was able to force overtime while undermanned, eventually using former three-time MVP Nikola Jokic to ride to a win.

Houston is now on a two-game skid after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans due to poor defensive effort, and is desperate for a win. They've slipped below the Nuggets, Spurs and Lakers down to the No. 5 seed, and will be looking to re-gain ground, starting with Saturday's game.

As always, the injury report is sure to affect tonight’s outcome. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Nuggets ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Tari Eason — Out: Left lower leg management

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle surgery

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Denver Nuggets injuries:

Tamar Bates — Out: G League

Christian Braun — Out: Left ankle

Aaron Gordon — Out: Right hamstring

DaRon Holmes II — Out: G League

Curtis Jones — Out: G League

Peyton Watson — Questionable: Right trunk contusion

Both teams see notable contributors on their respective injury reports, starting with the Rockets. Tari Eason is listed as out as he continues to deal with a left leg injury that has hampered him for the last several weeks. Additionally, Houston is still without its lead guard in Fred VanVleet, who is unlikely to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in an offseason workout.

Dorian Finney-Smith has yet to make his Rockets’ debut, though he is reportedly trending toward an early 2026 comeback in January.

The Nuggets will be without two starters in Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, who are dealing with respective injuries, and have missed a decent stretch of games for Denver. Both are obviously vital to the team’s success as off-ball weapons for Jokic, though neither played in the team’s overtime win versus Houston.

Peyton Waston, one of the team’s best defenders, is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s contest.

Denver will also be without a trio of G League players in Tamar Bates, DaRon Holmes II and Curtis Jones.

The Rockets and Nuggets tip off at 4 p.m. CT from Ball Arena in Denver, CO.