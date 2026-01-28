Rockets and Spurs Both See Short Injury Reports for Tonight's Matchup

The Rockets face off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight in one of their most important matchups of the 2025-26 regular season.

After a slow stretch in early-January, losing five games in seven tries, the Rockets have now rebounded with several solid performances. They’ve won five games in six tries, beating the likes of Minnesota, San Antonio and Detroit.

Even accounting for recent success, the Rockets haven’t been able to gain much ground back in the West standings. After grappling for No. 2 for much of the early part of the season, they now stand at No. 4, several games back from both the Spurs and Nuggets.

That obviously makes tonight’s game against San Antonio important, and it could be even more so due to tie-breakers.

So far, the two teams have faced off twice this season, with the Spurs grabbing the first matchup, and the Rockets seeing a come-from-behind efforts days ago. The race for the No. 2 seed — or potentially even No. 1 given OKC’s health — is certain to come down to the wire, and winning the season series would go a long way in Houston re-claiming a top spot.

As always, the injury report is sure to affect tonight’s outcome. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Spurs:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle sprain

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

Harrison Ingram — Out: G League

David Jones Garcia — Out: G League

Jeremy Sochan — Questionable: Left quad soreness

Stanley Umude — Out: G League

Both the Rockets and Spurs are relatively healthy for tonight's game, all things considered.

Houston is without two major pieces in guard Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, though neither were questions marks regarding tonight's game. VanVleet has been out the entire season due to an ACL injury suffered in the offseason, and Adams is out indefinitely with a Grade 3 ankle sprain.

On the positive side, the Rockets will have Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith available, both of which have been in and out of the lineup in recent weeks.

The Spurs have three players listed on their own injury report, three of which are on G League assignment.

The Rockets and Spurs tip off in primetime at 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The game will be aired on ESPN.