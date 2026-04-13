Rockets Blowout Grizzlies At Home in Regular Season Finale

The Houston Rockets wrapped up the regular season with a nice and comfortable 132-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home in Toyota Center on Sunday night. The Rockets finished 52-30 and matched their regular season record from last season.

Given some of their season struggles at times and injuries, the Rockets still finished fifth in the Western Conference and will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs starting next weekend on the road. The Rockets will head into the postseason with a lot of momentum, having won nine out of their last 10 games.

Rockets center Clint Capela had his best night of the season and was the leading scorer for Houston with 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks on 9/11 shooting overall. The Rockets had six players in double digits and shot 46 percent overall from the field.

Houston absolutely crushed the boards with a 64-37 rebounding advantage and was +15 on the offensive glass total. The Rockets scored 64 points in the paint compared to 48 for the Grizzlies and had 34 second chance points compared to six for Memphis.

Game Recap

Apr 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dariq Whitehead (00) defends against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (30) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This was the 48th different starting lineup for the Grizzlies.

The entire bench got the start for the Rockets alongside Reed Sheppard, who led the offense. Houston started Tari Eason, Jae’Sean Tate, Josh Okogie, and Capela. Sheppard played in all 82 games this season.

Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. were spotted in street clothes on the sideline.

Tate got out to a good start with a couple of early buckets and ended up with a season high 13 points and six rebounds. Capela got involved before Sheppard hit a three, and the Rockets went up 19-13.

The Rockets scored 10 straight points to close out the quarter and were up 32-26.

Houston dominated the second quarter 34-19 en route to a 66-45 halftime lead.

Aaron Holiday and Dorian Finney-Smith knocked down a three. Sheppard, Capela, and Tate continued to dominate the bulk of the scoring. Eason made a couple of fade-away shots as well. Sheppard threw down an epic dunk as he ran down a wide-open lane to the basket.

Houston went up 21 halfway through thanks to the continued balanced impact. Four players were in double digits, led by Eason with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The Rockets went 12/16 from the line compared to just four attempts for the Grizzlies.

Houston was a force inside and had double the points in the paint at 32-8. The Rockets also dominated the second-chance points 20-4 thanks to being +8 on the offensive glass.

The Rockets ended the third quarter up 100-71. Houston’s offense was humming, and Sheppard drilled back-to-back threes right out of the half. Capela showed his offensive capabilities in the second half and started with a nice euro step dunk. He had eight points in the third.

Eason was effective in the period as well. Jeff Green got playing time while the bench fully emptied out as Isaiah Crawford and JD Davison made a couple of shots.

Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds through three quarters. He also made history in the fourth quarter with his first career 3-pointer and threw his arms to the sky in jubilation with a smile on his face.

The Rockets bench rotation continued to have fun and put on a show in the final quarter. Tristen Newton got playing time and made some shots. The G-League guys got valuable minutes.