Rockets Call up Guard From G-League's Rio Grande Vipers



The Houston Rockets have drawn headlines for their usage of the point guards on their roster. Reed Sheppard was seemingly kept on the shelf until the season neared a close.

Or until Rockets coach Ime Udoka simply didn't have much of a choice any longer. Houston has lacked ballhandling and playmaking.

Or even someone to bring the ball up the court. Fred VanVleet is injured and likely isn't coming back.

Kevin Durant shouldn't bring the ball up the court. It invites traps and double teams, which the Rockets can't capitalize on. Durant can't pass out of double teams.

Amen Thompson isn't utilized best when played at the point guard position. One player who could've brought value to the point guard rotation is JD Davison, Houston’s two-way signee last summer.

Actually, Davison did bring value to the point guard room. Udoka seemingly trusted him enough to insert him in closing lineups.

And we know that's no small feat to gain Udoka’s trust. Then, the Rockets just kept him on ice.

Despite their glaring need at the position. Davison began racking up DNPs. Likely due to the fact that he was coming up on his 50-game mandate.

The Rockets could've simply signed him to a traditional NBA contract. They had the cap space to give him a standard deal. They still do. And it doesn't have to be a fully guaranteed deal either. The Rockets have been sending Davison to and from the G-League's Rio Grande Vipers, but he's mostly been on the big roster of late.

Houston sent Davison back down to the Vipers for the last three games but decided to call him back up after his latest monster performance, in which he dropped 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Davison will only have four more games of remaining eligibility on his 50-game allotment. The Rockets decided against trading for a table-setting point guard, due to the asking price and their lack of tradable assets.

They also realized that the buyout market did not bare much fruit. In other words, Davison is the guy, if they are looking to "add" anyone into the fold.

And after seeing the Rockets get eight-second penalties when trying to bring the ball up the court, Davison could provide immense value. And he's already familiar with the Rockets' system.

Houston won't have much time left, if they want to continue to evaluate and assess. They'll need to give him a standard deal almost immediately, which they'd seemingly have done already, if it was in their sights.

We'll see if he gets sent back down to the Vipers.