Rockets' Clint Capela is Impressed by Consistency of Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

Houston Rockets big man Clint Capela is coming off his biggest game of the 2025-26 NBA season. The 11-year veteran reserve big man even hit a three-pointer, for the first time in his NBA career, which was a big moment, as one can imagine.

Capela had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks during Houston’s 132-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Sunday’s regular season finale. All told, Capela went 9-of-11 from the field, turning in a highly efficient night from the floor –86.4 percent true shooting, to be exact.

Capela has never quite been an offensive-leaning big man. Quite the opposite actually, as he’s always crashed the glass and anchored down defensively, while capitalizing on lob opportunities.

One player who is the ultimate offensive standout at the big man position is Denver Nuggets center (or point-center, technically) Nikola Jokic. Capela spoke with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson and was asked for his opinion on the landscape of the center position, across the league.

Specifically longtime reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson asked Capela which centers around the league impress him the most. Unsurprisingly, he mentioned Jokic.

“Jokić. Because he sees everything and he can do everything and he’s so consistent every night. It’s not one game wows. It’s tomorrow night, two days, four days… 2 years, 4-5 to eight years. I mean, you have to appreciate that because it is hard to be at that level every night for that many years.”

Jokic has turned in eight All-Star campaigns and has also added three MVP awards to his trophy collection. He’s also been named to seven All-NBA teams. This season, Jokic has averaged 27.7 points, 10.7 assists and 12.9 rebounds, which may be his best season to date.

Jokic has led the league in assists and rebounds, while also making 56.9 percent of his shots, 38 percent of his triples, 83.1 percent of his free throw attempts and posting a 67 percent true shooting mark. However, Jokic nearly missed out on end of season awards and/or honors, due to time missed earlier in the season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver implemented a minimum mandate of at least 65 games played, in an attempt to mitigate load management, which took effect this season. Jokic had played in 64 games, prior to Sunday’s finale against the San Antonio Spurs, requiring him to play at least 20 minutes in the contest.

For the Rockets, a Denver victory meant a first-round postseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, who the Rockets have reportedly viewed as a favorable matchup, even before the injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. In the game, Jokic had 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, eight rebounds and an assist, playing the entirety of the first quarter and resting the entirety of the second half.

The Rockets’ series against the Lakers is slated to start on Saturday evening, which will be Game 1.