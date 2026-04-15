Rockets' Clint Capela Likes Upside of Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela knows what it's like to be a young, unheralded prospect, while trying to make it in the NBA. Proving your worth isn't always easy.

At times, it's situational. Or contingent on the situation, at least.

Capela was drafted 25th in his 2014 NBA Draft class and likely would've been drafted higher, if he would've gone to college. Capela is one of just a handful of players remaining from his draft class.

Capela is one of the top international players from his class, which featured Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. It took Capela two seasons to make his NBA breakthrough, as he averaged less than 20 minutes per contest in both the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

By his third season in the NBA, Capela was an everyday starter averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Nearly a double-double.

Speaking of which, Capela notched 15 double-doubles in his first full season as a starter in 2016-17. In the following season, Capela notched 42 double-doubles, and was rewarded with a $90 million contract extension.

By that point, Capela's reputation had been cemented as one of the league's best rim-running bigs on offense and rim-protecting bigs on defense. In just four short seasons.

Capela sees similar potential in another young talent in the league in Atlanta Hawks wing Jonathan Kuminga, as explained to Brandon Robinson, also known as "Scoop B".

"He’s representing a little bit of the Congo but I love to see how J got better — I saw him as a rookie in 2021 and he’s gotten so much better so I really appreciate that. I really love to see his worth."

Kuminga is in his fifth season in the NBA and is still just 23 years old. His talent is undeniable, though. It's why he was drafted seventh overall in his respective 2021 NBA Draft class.

Even ahead of Rockets two-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun. Kuminga landed in the doghouse of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, as it pertains to landing playing time. Even on a Warriors team that generally lacked youth and athleticism.

Kuminga landed a two-year deal worth $48.5 million with the Warriors during the offseason, albeit the deal was clearly designed for the team to eventually trade him and send him elsewhere, as it features a team option in his second season.

This season, Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 46.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from deep and 72.4 percent from the foul line.