Rockets Fall Out of NBC Sports' Top Ten in Early Power Rankings
Heading into the season, NBC Sports senior writer, Kurt Helin, had the Houston Rockets ranked as the sixth-best team in the Association. And that may have been one of the lower preseason rankings for this Rockets group.
Remember, Houston had just finished second-best in the Western Conference and got much-needed postseason experience for their young guns (i.e. Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun). And they pulled off the biggest blockbuster acquisition of the summer, with the addition of Kevin Durant.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka discovered success with the deployment of the double-big lineup, which saw Sengun and Steven Adams pair up to absolutely demolish the glass.
The result was extra offensive possessions, which was a great way to stave off having a mid-tier offensive attack.
However, two losses into the season and the Rockets don't have the same excitement. At least not now.
Helin dropped the Rockets to 14th in his power rankings. His rationale is below:
"Two things stood out from the Rockets’ first two games. First, while Amen Thompson can get buckets attacking as the point guard, he is not a floor general who gets the ball to the right guy at the right time, and the result is Kevin Durant not getting enough fourth quarter and clutch touches (he’s fourth on the team in usage rate in clutch minutes so far).
Also, the Rockets were a team that took care of the ball under Ime Udoka, but that has changed this season. Second, Reed Sheppard has not looked ready for the increased workload, shooting 6-of-22 (27.3%) with as many turnovers as assists.
Houston is 0-2, but both losses were to quality teams (including a 2OT game vs. OKC), and the schedule lightens up considerably this week with games against Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston."
It's not like the Rockets haven't still dominated the glass. They still rank eighth in total rebounds and first in offensive rebounds.
The defense hasn't been as good, yet (12th in defensive efficiency) and the offense has been worse than last season (20th in offensive efficiency).
This version of the jumbo lineup isn't as effective without a viable floor general, which could be a season-long issue for the Rockets, if Reed Sheppard doesn't take a significant leap. Thompson is better suited on the wing than at the point guard spot.
Udoka will figure the rotations out with time. But the personnel could use some tinkering, even if marginally.