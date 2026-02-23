Rockets' Forward Added to Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Jazz

The Houston Rockets are set to face off against the Utah Jazz tonight, hoping to get back into the win column following a disappointing loss.

Houston floundered on Saturday against the Knicks, giving up an 18-point fourth quarter deficit to lose by just two. Even worse, they gave up a great chance to pass up Denver in the Western Conference standings, who lost to the Warriors Sunday evening.

The Rockets have been up and down all season long due to defeciencies left by injured players, namely play-making and rebounding, but will need to figure things out quickly ahead of the impending postseason.

Luckily the Jazz are positioning themselves more toward the 2026 NBA Draft than the Playoffs, and should be a management get-right game for Houston at home tonight. They'll see numberous players listed on their injury report, as has been the case for the last several months.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Jazz ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL repair

Utah Jazz injuries:

Keyonte George — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Jaren Jackson Jr. — Out: left knee injury recovery

Walker Kessler — Out: Left shoulder injury recovery

Lauri Markkanen — Probable: Illness

Jusuf Nurkic — Out: Nose injury management

The Houston Rockets see the typical injury report listings in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, both of which are likely to be out the remainder of the season.

Houston has also added Jae’Sean Tate, who picked up a right knee sprain. Tate has appeared in 34 games for the Rockets, averaging 2.7 points on 51% shooting. He hasn't been a major cog in the Rockets' machine so far this season, but is still an important depth piece off the bench, having averaged in double figures a few seasons ago.

The Jazz see a few notable designations, including a pair of frontcourt listings in the newly added Jaren Jackson Jr. and longtime center Walker Kessler.

Up-and-coming guard Keyonte George is listed as questionable to play with a right ankle sprain. He’s amid a breakout season in Utah, averaging 23.8 points on 45% shooting, with 6.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Former All-Star Lauri Markkanen is listed as probable to play due to illness.

The Rockets and Jazz tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.