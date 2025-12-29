Rockets' Forward Questionable to Play vs. Pacers

The Rockets have been hot-and-cold this season, seeing stretches of contending-level play, with plenty of lows intermixed.

That's especially been the case lately, as Houston has taken down several fellow competitive teams, such as the Nuggets, Lakers and Cavaliers, with losses to the Clippers, Pelicans and Kings between.

Houston is now riding a two-game win-streak, and will be looking to keep that going against the Indiana Pacers in a Monday-night bout. Their defense has fared better in the last two games, with Ime Udoka seemingly keen on ratcheting up the intensity on a night-to-night basis.

Indiana currently sits at a league-worst 6-26, fresh off losing in seven games to the OKC Thunder in the Finals. They should offer another team that Houston can continue to build positive momentum against, though there are no night's off in the NBA.

As always, the injury report is sure to effect the outcome of tonight's contest. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Pacers ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left soleus strain

Tyler Smith — Out: G League

Indiana Pacers injuries:

Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right Achilles tendon tear

Jay Huff — Available: Left ankle sprain

Isaiah Jackson — Out: Concussion

TJ McConnell — Available: Right hamstring soreness

Ben Sheppard — Out: Left calf strain

Obi Toppin — Out: Right foot stress fracture

The Rockets are finally seeing a moderately healthy streak, getting players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Tari Eason off the injury report entirely. Unfortunately, the team’s one-time All-Star in Alperen Sengun is listed as questionable to play tonight with a left soleus strain.

Sengun missed Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers with the strain, though Houston was still able to cruise to a 17-point win with Kevin Durant’s heroics.

The Pacers should offer a manageable opponent even sans-Sengun, though the Rockets certainly hope to get their star forward back sooner rather than later. So far, in tandem with Durant, he's averaged 22.7 points on 51% shooting, with 9.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Pacers have been bit by the injury bug worse than most, seeing their star guard Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, in addition to a myriad of rational injuries such as Obi Toppin, TJ McConnell and Ben Sheppard.

The Rockets and Pacers tip off tonight at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.