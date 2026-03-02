Rockets, Wizards List 14 Players in Total on Injury Report

The Rockets are slated to face off against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, hoping to get back in the win column.

They last fell to the Heat, losing by 10 in a game that seemed must-win down the stretch. Houston is currently tied for the third seed in the Western Conference with Minnesota, 8.5 games back from No. 1 Oklahoma City. They stand just one full game ahead of Denver at No. 5, and need all the wins they can get through the rest of the season.

Luckily, they'll face off against a manageable opponent in the Wizards Monday night, who have the fourth-worst record in the league as it stands now.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Wizards ahead of tonight's bout:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Triston Newton — Out: G League

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Right ankle sprain

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL repair

Washington Wizards injuries:

Leaky Black — Out: Left ankle sprain

Anthony Davis — Out: Left finger sprain

Kyshawn George — Questionable: Left knee contusion

Anthony Gill — Questionable: Illness

D’Angelo Russell — Out: Not with team

Alex Sarr — Out: Right hamstring strain

Tristan Vukcevic — Questionable: Left thigh contusion

Cam Whitmore — Out: Right shoulder, deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young — Out: Right knee MCL sprain, quad contusion

The Rockets have a slightly lengthier injury report than normal, with forward Jabari Smith Jr. having picked up an ankle sprain against the Magic on Thursday, playing just 13 minutes.

Smith has started in all 57 of his games played so far this season, averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. His absence allowed the Rockets to experiment with the starting lineup against the Heat, where Reed Sheppard finished with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams continue to be listed out, and are both slated to miss the remainder of the season. Forward Jae’Sean Tate continues to work his way back from a knee sprain.

The Wizards see an even lengthier injury report, with plenty of starting and rotational-level players set to sit. The team’s newest additions in Trae Young and Anthony Davis are both slated to be out, as well as rising star Alex Sarr.

Kyshawn George and Tristan Vukcevic are both questionable to play.

The Rockets and Wizards tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.