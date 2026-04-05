Rockets Have Peak Momentum After Blowout Win vs. Jazz

The Houston Rockets are riding high, so close to the playoffs, perhaps the highest all season long. After a 140-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday, they've won their last five games.

Just over a week ago, panic surrounded the organization. The Rockets had just blown a historic 13-point overtime lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their eighth loss in 14 games. Hope of contending for a top-four seed in the Western Conference was at an all-time low after dropping to the sixth spot.

Fast forward to this weekend, and the momentum has shifted in the opposite direction.

It's worth noting that many of these recent wins have come against teams destined for the lottery. Four of the five opponents are toward the bottom of the NBA standings, but a 111-94 blowout win against the New York Knicks was extremely promising.

Since March 26, an offense that was once discombobulated and disorganized has found a major rhythm. The Rockets are first in the league in offensive rating over their last five games at 130.1.

Kevin Durant has been spectacular per usual, but the rest of Houston's rotation has stepped up in a major way. Tari Eason, who was in a major shooting slump after the All-Star break, is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over his last five games, shooting 48% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

Reed Sheppard's emergence as a legitimate starting option is something of note as well, even though head coach Ime Udoka has interchanged him and Eason in the starting lineup as of late.

Through the winning streak, the second-year guard is averaging 16 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 50% shooting from the field and 54% from three. Sheppard proven to be one of Houston's top two-way players.

Of course, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün deserve recognition, but the shots are simply falling for the Rockets. Whether or not that holds up remains to be seen, but fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage since March 26. They're 15th in attempts per game.

Houston will hit the road for two games, facing the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. From there, they'll go back home for three games at the Toyota Center. If the Rockets can keep this momentum and rattle off wins, they'll be in great shape for the playoffs, potentially snatching home-court advantage from the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets.