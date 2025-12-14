Rockets Highlight Three West Teams in Latest NBA Power Rankings

Just when we thought the Houston Rockets would cool off, they have continued to stay hot with a 16-6 record. After starting the season 0-2, they've remained one of the best two-way teams in the NBA, posting incredible stats on both ends of the floor.

The offense has taken a tremendous leap with the addition of Kevin Durant and the implementation of double-big lineups. The Rockets are still on track to break the league record for offensive rebounding percentage, remaining above 40%.

They're also one of the best three-point shooting teams in basketball despite ranking dead last in attempts. Houston is third in three-point percentage, just under 40%.

On the defensive end, it has been just as consistent as last season. The Rockets are the second-best team in defensive rating, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although not as elite in rebounding on offense as they are on the other side of the court, Houston still ranks 11th in defensive rebounding percentage.

All of this has culminated in Houston remaining third in Bleacher Report's latest NBA power rankings, despite having dropped games to the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

"The Houston Rockets dropped a road game to the Dallas Mavericks this week, but their formula for success is hardly in danger," Andy Bailey wrote.

"They're 16-4 since their 0-2 start and continue to dominate just about everyone on the glass (including when they miss their own shots)...

"After Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard all hit multiple threes in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston has a whopping eight rotation players with an above-average three-point percentage."

The Rockets rank only behind OKC and the Denver Nuggets. Both teams have wins against them this season, and are above Houston in the standings. However, the Nuggets and Rockets both have six losses; it's just that Houston's schedule has been strange enough that it has the least number of games played.

The rise in production from bench players such as Sheppard, Holiday and Josh Okogie (on certain nights) has given the Rockets a major boost without key guys like Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith. Eason and Finney-Smith should give Houston a (somewhat) fully healthy rotation by the early months of 2026, long before the playoffs.

If the Rockets can continue to play this well on both ends of the floor, they should be able to compete with the Thunder and thus potentially win a title.